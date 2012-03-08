Job Opportunities At Fox 5/My9

The following represents brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and/or exhaustive description of all duties, responsibilities and skills required of each position.

PROMOTIONS COORDINATOR

Essential functions of this position include working with promo management to prioritize promotional campaigns and build daily promo schedules; assist with the day-to-day creative services operations; create and maintain creative services library; troubleshoot, investigate and resolve on-air discrepancies; other promotion duties as assigned. Minimum of 2 years’ experience in television broadcasting/traffic or related field preferred; ability to organize workload and establish priorities; must be very organized and detail oriented; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment; computer skills using Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint; must be a team player with a positive attitude.



DIGITAL SALES MANAGER

WNYW/WWOR, the FOX O&O in the #1 television market, seeks a dynamic individual to lead the sales efforts of our digital properties. The ideal candidate will identify and execute creative, strategic partnerships that leverage online, mobile, social media assets for new and existing clients. Candidate must demonstrate consistent leadership skills, be a team player, extremely detail-oriented; effective revenue projections, sales reporting and the ability to forge professional, long term client relationships. The Digital Sales Manager will develop digital asset packages, train the sales team on all digital initiatives, and accompany account executives on sales calls. Must have solid understanding of social media, digital measurement tools and analytics and effectively position digital media as part of an overall marketing/advertising strategy. Position requires ability to achieve quarterly revenue goals and accurately forecast digital revenue within the quarter. Must have a thorough working knowledge of digital metrics, including DART, Comscore and Google Analytics. Must understand existing and emerging technologies. Four year college degree or equivalent experience required; minimum of three years digital sales experience with proven track record of success in meeting or exceeding revenue goals; proficient in PowerPoint, Excel and Wide Orbit; strong relationships with key ad agency personnel is required; strong management skills, ability to motivate and implement performance metrics for sales team, solid presentation and communication skills required. Must be willing to travel as needed.



ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

The FOX O&O duopoly in the #1 market seeks a highly motivated, team-oriented Account Executive to implement strategies to achieve quarterly budgeted goals developed by management team in order to impact station revenue objectives; develop and maintain strong client relationships. The ideal candidate will have strong negotiation and communication skills, thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings, digital and multi-platform initiatives, as well as experience in major market television sales; must be able to identify share and revenue growth opportunities with both transactional and new business clients; contribute to a positive culture that is focused on maintaining and building strong client relationships. Candidate must possess strong time management and organizational skills; must be able to work in a fast paced, high-pressured, evolving environment; solid problem-solving, communication and strategic skills required; minimum 3 years of sales experience in a major market preferred; proficient with Excel, Word, One Domain, Wide Orbit Traffic, Rentrak and Power Point. Candidate must also have solid knowledge of new business development and digital sales.

NEWS VIDEOGRAPHER/EDITOR (2 positions)

Photograph and edit news stories, special events and microwave live shots as assigned by the News department; operate ENG cameras and editing equipment (linear and non-linear); operate ENG microwave live van, setting up live shots for news and special events; operate station owned vehicles, two-way radio system in station vehicles, microwave and satellite transmitters and receivers for the transmission of news stories; understand the use of lighting, photographic, audio and editing techniques as required in news production. Candidates must have 2-3 years’ experience in #1 market as a news videographer/editor covering breaking news, operating Microwave and SAT Live Trucks, and have the ability to tell the story in pictures; feature experience, lighting skills, and non-linear editing ability required; college degree or equivalent in journalism or broadcast production; knowledge of basic journalism and production techniques required; familiar with the operation of Panasonic P2 Camera Systems and Avid Non-linear equipment. Candidates must have a proven record of dependability and good judgment in breaking news situations and the ability to consistently meet deadlines; must be a team player and possess skills to work as a cohesive member of department; ability to lift heavy equipment and climb stairs; driver’s license required.

EDITOR

Edit news stories, special events, and sports as assigned by the News Department; must be fully Avid ready; must be able to operate a routing switcher for the purpose of recording various

sources (i.e.: server outputs, graphics, internet, etc.). College degree or equivalent in journalism or broadcasting; minimum of three years’ experience as an editor in a major market;

knowledge of journalism and production techniques; proven record of dependability, good judgement and decision making skills and the ability to consistently meet stringent deadlines; must

be a team player and possess skills to work as a cohesive member of department.

BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER

WNYW/WWOR is seeking a skilled Broadcast Maintenance Engineer to perform daily preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, and problem solving of all equipment associated with a 24/7/365 television operation in a major market. The selected candidate will be responsible for maintenance of automated Master Control systems, Studio, Automated Production Control Rooms Systems, Camera Control Systems, Robotic cameras, Remote Production ENG equipment, Post Production, Newsroom Video Playback and Archive solutions, ENG/SNG operations, NAS systems, Non Linear edit systems and Satellite distribution systems; assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at the Studio, Transmitter, and Remote Facilities. Candidate must have at least 5 years’ experience in TV Engineering which must include a strong IT background; a B.S. degree with an emphasis in Engineering or IT is preferred; must be able to communicate effectively in verbal and written form in addition to being able to work closely with all station staff in a team environment; must possess a valid driver’s license and have the ability to lift 50 pounds.

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting Director with multi-camera productions; assisting Director in disseminating information in the inner workings of the Control Room to crew, talent and producers; counting to and from commercial breaks and ensure timing of breaks; back timing of shows/coordinate trafficking of all shows, video/graphics, making sure all segments are running to time; coordinating remotes indicating time, audio, graphics and shot(s); coordinating show details with Master Control; marking rundown/scripts for each show, blocking camera shots and executing vision of Executive Producer or Producer. Individual must have at least 7 years major market experience as a Control Room Associate Director in a LIVE news environment; directing experience preferred; thorough understanding of television production; clear, concise, comprehensive verbal communication skills; ability to code segments/shows in automation; ability to associate direct and/or direct in both a manual and automated environment; ability to think and act quickly in a LIVE pressure filled environment; must be able to work flexible schedule, including weekends, nights and early morning.

Make-up Artist

Provide professional make-up services for On-Air Talent, Guests, Performers, Presenters, and other Personnel on all Productions both in-house and as required at remote locations; must maintain adequate inventory of supplies and provide these services in accordance with all Federal, State, Local and Industry health standards. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a major market broadcast facility as a professional make-up artist with the majority of that experience coming from working with On-Air Talent and Performers preferred; must be able to work flexible schedules including but not limited to, hours, days, overtime and holidays; experienced with using a wide variety of professional make-up products; be able to maintain make-up continuity for all shows; must be experienced working with a wide variety of skin types, ages and genders; excellent verbal communication skills is required; able to function well with aggressive deadlines in high stress situations; must work well with others in a team environment.



Digital Producer, My9NJ.com

Description

This position is located at MY 9/WWOR-TV in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Work closely with VP/Station Manager to manage all production/quality aspects of MY9 website; perform duties of on-line writer/producer specializing in video, writing and editorial gathering; facilitate the gathering of local web news, interface with Chasing News, to reproducing the material into a strong compelling web presentation; interface with editorial managers and supervisors from the broadcasting side of newsroom to create a cohesive working atmosphere, managing the delivery of content using new distribution platforms; ensure web sites are coded to standards consistent with web style guides set by national in-house team; assist VP/Station Manager with community outreach, scheduling and internal communications.

Qualifications

Experienced with writing, web production, video editing for the web; solid understanding of web standards, design and usability; knowledge of common web and application architectures; knowledge of print and broadcast newsroom standards and styles; understanding of user on-line behavior; highly skilled in all areas of a/v digitizing, editing and encoding techniques; advanced knowledge of internet publishing software and content management systems; work in a deadline driven environment; working knowledge of HTML, JSP, FLASH and Photoshop; Bachelors degree required; 1-2 years of professional experience in a digital journalism position preferred.

POSTED: 7/10/2015

SALES ASSISTANT – FOX Stations Sales

Established in 2001, Fox Stations Sales is the National Sales Organization for the Fox owned and operated television stations which generates 40% of the O&O station revenues. A division of 21st Century Fox, formerly NewsCorp, FSS has Sales offices located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, Seattle and Minneapolis. A company owned national sales division representing 17 Fox and 10 My Net stations, the largest revenue producing station group in the country. FSS offers a premier in-house training program for accepted employees who wish to pursue a career in Sales. RESPONSIBILITIES: Primary responsibilities are to assist 2 or 3 Account Executives in the Sales Department; responsible for maintaining account files, processing orders, revisions and cancellations; act as a liaison between Account Executives, agency buyers, reps and clients; filing, answering phones, and general administrative work; other duties as assigned. REQUIREMENTS: Knowledge of DDS Software, Wide Orbit; knowledge of Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel desired; must be able to calculate figures and prioritize; excellent organizational and communication skills; ability to work well under pressure and be a “team player;” college degree preferred; 0-1 years office or related experience required. EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled E-mail: fss-hr@foxtv.com

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE – Fox Stations Sales

Established in 2001, Fox Stations Sales is the National Sales Organization for the Fox owned and operated television stations which generates 40% of the O&O station revenues. A division of 21st Century Fox, formerly NewsCorp, FSS has Sales offices located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, Seattle, Minneapolis and Boston. RESPONSIBILITIES: National sales for 17 spot television markets with 27 TV stations; oversee all schedules throughout the flights; work directly with ad agencies and clients to increase station revenue and shares through growing core business, sales of sports and specials, internet and new business development. REQUIREMENTS: 2-3 years of successful TV advertising sales experience preferred; college degree preferred; knowledge of NSI ratings and Rentrak research resources; familiarity with Wide Orbit applications is a plus; strong PC skills: Excel and Word; ability to work and thrive in a fast paced environment; positive attitude. EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled EMAIL: fss-hr@foxtv.com



POSTED: 2/18/15

To review a list of and to apply online for job opportunities available at Fox Stations Sales, including the FTS Sales Training Program, click here.



FACILITIES DIRECTOR



RESPONSIBILITIES: Provide general management, supervision, and professional direction for comprehensive facilities management organization that provides: Infrastructure maintenance and repair; oversight for technical renovations; and other day-to-day maintenance services in and around the Station facilities in both New York and New Jersey.



REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of ten years facilities management experience with at least 5 years as the Director of a mid to large scale technical facility with key responsibilities for comparable systems and progressive responsible management experience in: electrical and HVAC Systems, Building Maintenance, and Construction; skills and experience with Engineering or Architectural Design, Maintenance Management and Capital Construction Practices; significant experience and abilities related to the development and management of budgets; Certification as a Fire Safety Director and Evacuation Director is required or must be obtained with 120 days of appointment. Familiarity and understanding of the NYC Building codes as well as National, State and Local Safety standards; extensive management skills and abilities in the field of Safety, System Operations, Facilities management and construction; considerable knowledge in preparation and management of budgets; capable of communicating with all levels of trades and management personnel; ability to coordinate activities of a multifaceted operation to provide effective support and services to a diverse fast paced community; must be available after-hours (Evenings, Weekends and Holidays) to respond to facilities related concerns; the ability to work in a team environment and thrive under a deadline driven system is essential.

Corporate Communications Intern

Fox Television Stations, LLC

New York, NY

Description: Fox Television Stations is looking for an intern to support its Corporate Communications department, which is responsible for directing communications for the 28 owned-and-operated FOX stations, MyNetworkTV and the first-run syndication division, Twentieth Television. Individuals applying for this position should be Public Relations, or Communications majors with excellent verbal and written communication skills, proficiency in drafting basic public relations materials (i.e., press releases, media alerts, pitch letters), as well as excellent organization and time management skills. Please note that we are looking for a self-starter with a desire to work in a high-intensity but rewarding work environment.

Requirements: Must be a college Junior or Senior, be available 3 full consistent days per week for 10-12 weeks, and able to receive college credit for participation in the internship.

TRAINING PROGRAM

FOX 5 WNYW / MY 9 WWOR





FOX Television Stations, FOX 5/WNYW and MY 9/WWOR offers a hands on six month training program for College Graduates interested in obtaining valuable experience in the various fields of Television Broadcasting. This training program requires no previous broadcast work experience, thereby, when the six-months training period is completed, the goal is to provide the trainee with the prerequisite skills to acquire an entry-level position in the broadcasting field.



We request that anyone interested in applying for the training program should send a resume and cover letter indicating a preference for any of the areas listed below to the above address.



The Six Month Training Program is offered in the following departments:



* Production/Engineering

* Newsroom

* Good Day New York'



The Training Program offers:



Hands-on training with experts in the various fields of broadcasting; Access to staff employment opportunities pending availability and qualifications; Six months of employment which includes a full work week of 40 hours at a pay rate of $11.00 per hour.



INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

FOX 5 WNYW / MY 9 WWOR



FOX Television Stations, FOX 5 WNYW and WWOR 9 has an ongoing internship program for college juniors and seniors majoring in broadcast communications and/or journalism, as well as other areas. Individuals have the opportunity to learn from trained professionals in various departments. Students must be able to receive college credit in order to be eligible for the program.



We request that anyone interested in applying for an internship to send a resume and cover letter indicating a preference for any of the areas listed to the above address. The internship program is offered in the following departments:



* Sales

* Newsroom

* Web/Internet News

* 'Good Day New York'

* Finance/Accounting

* Community Affairs



The internship program offers:



Hands-on training with experts in the various fields of broadcasting; access to staff employment opportunities pending availability and qualification; and a $15.00 per day travel stipend.





