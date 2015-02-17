Tara Jakeway

Tara joined the chasing team in 2014 but she began her media career in 2007 in her home county at News 12 Westchester. She has since produced at online news outlet Vocativ, Fox News Network, and NBC Universal with a noteworthy season behind the scenes at The Jerry Springer Show.

Her love of the chase has taken her to Colorado to cover the booming marijuana industry, Miami for a peek inside the women's professional football league, and Acapulco Mexico where she produced and hosted a travel documentary.

A native New Yorker and Manhattan resident, Tara loves covering the beat on the streets of the best city in the world, but her summers at the Jersey shore forged a special place in her heart for the Garden State.

Tara Graduated from The University of Delaware with letters won in both Women's Varsity Diving and Cross Country.

When she isn't chasing stories she can be found chasing competitors on the football field or dodgeball court with Zogg Sports intramurals or training for her next New York City Marathon.

She is thrilled to be a part of the Chasing crew and hopes to bring viewers on some wild chases, that is, if they can keep up with her.