Ashley Hall joined Chasing News in 2015 as Ratings Chaser. She's passionate about doing it all -- including producing, video-editing, promotions, social media, and on-camera work.

Ashley comes from FOX29 in Philadelphia, where she was a creative services producer and co-host of the weekly segment "Socially Awkward."

Ashley produced and edited image campaigns, daily promos and mass social media efforts.

Ashley is a graduate of Temple University, where her major was broadcast journalism and psychology. She won a 2012 Keystone Press Award for her work inside a Philadelphia school facing closure, as well as the Jim Gardner Excellence in Broadcast award.

She helped launch "JUMP," a magazine highlighting Philadelphia music.

Her internships included Google, FOX29 and the media department at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ashley's heart is in Philadelphia, but she loves to travel. Her other passions include music and food.