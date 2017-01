Exotic animal surgeon Chasing News Exotic animal surgeon Fish surgery is a lot more common than you might think.

From removing a tumor to inserting a prosthetic jaw, there have been a number of advancements in fish health recently. Dr. Colin McDermott of New Jersey says he gets a caller every week in reference to a health crisis concerning a fish. Goldfish, he says, are the most common. The surgeries are usually around $300.