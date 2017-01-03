Curling club in New Jersey Chasing News Curling club in New Jersey Do you know what curling is? And no, ladies, I'm not talking about your hair.

We are talking the sport of curling that you see on the Winter Olympics. The sport is played on ice and teams play each other in turns sliding a 42-pound granite stone to try to score points in a target.

Why are these men and women sweeping the ice so hard with brooms and screaming at each other?! Why is it so intense? We found out after Rohan visited the Plainfield Curling Club in South Plainfield NJ.

Fore more info visit njcurling.org.