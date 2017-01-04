Police hunt for naked, hairy man Chasing News Police hunt for naked, hairy man Authorities in two neighboring Burlington County NJ towns are dealing with similar hairy situations.

Authorities in two neighboring Burlington County NJ towns are dealing with similar hairy situations.

On Dec. 21, Medford Police were alerted that a naked, excessively hairy man was seen on Huntington Circle Drive in the middle of the afternoon.

The police report indicated the man exited his vehicle, got something out of the back and got back inside, wearing nothing but sneakers.

Nine days later, Evesham Township Police received a somewhat more disturbing report. A hairy, naked man also exited a vehicle, believed to be a Jeep, but this time ran toward two teenage girls.

The girls ran home and alerted their parents, who called police. Anyone with information should call Evesham at 856-983-4699 or Medford Police at 609-654-7511.