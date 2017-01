New archbishop in Newark Chasing News New archbishop in Newark Newark was overrun by joy on Friday with the installation of the new archbishop of Newark.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin was handpicked by Pope Francis, making him the first cardinal named to the post in 163 years. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers.

Churchgoers came to welcome their new leader, along with some of New Jersey's political elite including Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.