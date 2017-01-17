Full-time protester

A New York City woman calls protesting a "labor of love"

Posted:Jan 17 2017 11:11AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 11:11AM EST

Marni Halasa plans to bring the theatrics to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. 

Halasa is a 'protest consultant'.  Her company, Revolution Is Sexy, stages protests and events with in-your-face costumes and props, all in an effort to catapult a message into the media and into the minds of the public.

She plans to go to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as a lion, which she expects to be a real crowd-pleaser.

She admits that she does not made much for her work.  She calls it "a labor of love."

