Full-time protester

Marni Halasa plans to bring the theatrics to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Halasa is a 'protest consultant'. Her company, Revolution Is Sexy, stages protests and events with in-your-face costumes and props, all in an effort to catapult a message into the media and into the minds of the public.

She plans to go to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as a lion, which she expects to be a real crowd-pleaser.

She admits that she does not made much for her work. She calls it "a labor of love."