#PrayersForKamri: Local newborn fighting for life

Leslie and Mitch Thomas from Chester County, PA were so excited to be new parents. All throughout Leslie's pregnancy, their little girl was healthy.

On December 28th Kamri Blaire came into the world. Now, she is fighting for her life. There was an unexpected issue during the c-section that put her into critical condition.

She was airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and has been there ever since. Everyday is a new battle. Kamri is being kept alive by an ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside of the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

Every night Leslie and Mitch sit by their daughter and sing "You Are My Sunshine," and read her a book. In addition, and perhaps the most important part, they pray.

Their faith is such a huge part of their life. They took to social media and their home blog "Oh The Fun" to ask loved ones and strangers to storm the heavens with prayers for Kamri, but they still need help.

The machine that is currently keeping Kamri alive has been referred to as the "Million Dollar Machine" by many doctors.

If you'd like to help offset the extreme medical costs you can visit the GoFundMe created by their family members here: GoFundMe.com/SupportKamri.

The family continues to ask for prayers and a miracle. To see all of the updates, you can visit their blog here: http://ohthefun.com/kamri-blaire/ #PrayersForKamri



