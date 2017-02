New Jersey woman overcomes the odds Chasing News New Jersey woman overcomes the odds Alexandra Dunek is a triplet who was born in Mount Laurel, NJ in 1989. Shortly after her birth, Alex developed a rare form of cancer called Germ Cell Sarcoma.

After 6 rounds of chemotherapy Alex was declared cancer-free around her first birthday. However the treatments left her with almost no hearing.

Now she's a competitive body builder and runs a motivational fitness Instagram account: @tipsfromafitchick