Dog rescued in Newark Chasing News Dog rescued in Newark Tito, a 7 year old Dogo Argentino, was rescued 5 days ago by Animal Planet's Guardians of Rescue - a team of Long Island-based volunteers who save abused animals.

Tito, a 7 year old Dogo Argentino, was rescued 5 days ago by Animal Planet's Guardians of Rescue - a team of Long Island-based volunteers who save abused animals.

Tito was rescued from a car repair shop in Newark where Marvin 'Moose' Baynes, the show's resident vet, says he was physically abused for years and used as a stud for breeding.

For more information visit Guardiansofrescue.org or the Guardians of Rescue Facebook page.