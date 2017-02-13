Kicked out of class for being gay? Chasing News Kicked out of class for being gay? A 13-year-old boy from Jackson NJ says his parish is discriminating against him because he is gay.

Peter Lanza has been attending St. Aloysius Church for nine years. Every Tuesday, he would attend a religious class in preparation for his confirmation -- that is, until November, when the directors told him he had to complete his studies at home. Lanza's parents say they were not given a specic reason at first, then months later were told it was because of behavioral issues.

The parish says it would never discriminate against a student for being gay.