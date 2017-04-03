Marine Mammal Stranding Center Chasing News Marine Mammal Stranding Center The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has become a safe haven for injured seals from New Jersey and surrounding states.

The center, dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of stranded or stressed marine life stepped up to the plate when injured seals surrounding areas had nowhere to go for help.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center took action and took in eight seals to heal and rehabilitate them to release back into the Atlantic Ocean.

One of the seals was attacked by a great white shark, the center said.

You can find visiting hours and donation information for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at mmsc.org.