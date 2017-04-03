Unique sales video for New Jersey home Chasing News Unique sales video for New Jersey home Joe Pitzo of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. needed to make a video tour of his deceased parents' house in Mays Landing for potential buyers.

It was the end of a rough day, so the glass and mirror business owner tapped into his South Philly sense of humor to ease the stress.

"I was sick and tired of being there and the whole 10 yards," Pitzo said. "And then I thought, 'I gotta sell this house. How do I sell this house now?' So I did little spoof on it.”

That expletive-rich "spoof" has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

"The most beautiful thing I can give is laughter," Pitzo said. "Laughter is a beautiful thing."

He says his dad would love the video.