Baby deer takes some dips in family's pool

FREEHOLD, NJ (CHASING NEWS) -- With summer in full swing, everybody's trying to find a way to get cool. Some like the beach, others have a pool. But how do the animals cool off?

One fawn has found its solution across the street from the field where it lives in Freehold: the Benincasa family pool.

Almost every day for the last week the baby deer -- which the Benincasa family has named Bambi -- has sneaked through the fence to take a dip.

"I thought she had fallen in and was in danger," Brittney Benincasa said. "But after 45 minutes of laying in the landscaping and then going back into the pool, I knew she knew exactly what she was doing and how to swim," Brittney said.

Oldest son Christian said he had a stare-down with Bambi. Who was more afraid? The fawn, Christian said.

"The deer was staring me directly in the eyes and I was like, 'Don't move!'"

