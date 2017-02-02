Georgia's Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl Entertainment Georgia's Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl The Falcons will not be the only ones representing Georgia at Sunday's Super Bowl. Leesburg's own Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem before the big game.

Bryan said he was scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl a long time before the Atlanta Falcons earned their spot in the big game, but for him that makes the whole experience that much better.

“It will be certainly a highlight of my career and my entertainment life to be able to walk out there and hopefully perform the anthem in the way that I’ve always dreamed I would do it,” said Bryan.

The Georgia country star said he looks forward to putting his stamp on the National Anthem. Because he will be singing without a band or a music track, Bryan said he can go at his own speed and focus on channeling the energy at NRG Stadium.

“The interesting way I’m going to do the anthem is, I’m just going to walk out there and sing it,” said Bryan.

But once his performance is over, Bryan said he will be cheering on the Atlanta Falcons, a team he has watched all his life.

“In most years, I can be pretty neutral on whose going to win the Super Bowl and I always, you’re always going to get some flak from your fans, but I grew up in Georgia, so I definitely got to pull for my Falcons, my Dirty Birds," said Bryan.

Bryan said he knows some of his fans will give him flack for cheering for Atlanta, but he hopes Patriot fans will still support him the next time he plays Gillette Stadium.

“Still love you Boston,” said Bryan.

Last year’s National Anthem performer, Lady Gaga, will be doing this year’s halftime show.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

