SXSW 2017 Film Festival kicks off at the Paramount Entertainment SXSW 2017 Film Festival kicks off at the Paramount Hundreds of people waited for hours in downtown Austin to get a glimpse of a few of their favorite celebrities.

South by Southwest premiered the film "Song to Song" to kick off the 2017 Film Festival.

SXSW organizers decided "Song to Song" was the perfect film for opening night because it was actually filmed in Austin about the live music scene.

This is the first time the movie has ever been viewed on the big screen.

Celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchette and Natalie Portman make up the star studded cast and SXSW badge holders hoped to get into the Paramount Theater to be among the first to see it, or, at the very least, to be one of the lucky few who got a glimpse of some big name actors walking the red carpet.



“I was born and raised in Austin, I've always gone to SXSW, and my mom… she started going to SXSW with me last year and we've been going to see films together, and this is the opening night of the premiere, and we weren't sure we'd be able to get in, but it's worth it to try,” said SXSW badge holder Samantha Skinner.

After "Song to Song," crowds gathered around the Paramount a second time for a screening of “Alien.” Fassbender and director Ridley Scott planned to answer fan’s questions and give them a sneak peak of the latest film in the franchise.

SXSW will be showing films through next Saturday, but organizers said those planning to try and catch a screening need to show up early and pack plenty of patience.

