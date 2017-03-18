New film "Life" premieres at Zach Theater Entertainment New film "Life" premieres at Zach Theater A week before "Life" hits the big screen nationwide; some lucky fans at SXSW got the chance to catch the film at the Zach Theater. The movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Ariyon Bakare highlights a group of astronauts looking for signs of life on Mars and the cast says they don't think a real life discovery is too far off.

A week before "Life" hits the big screen nationwide; some lucky fans at SXSW got the chance to catch the film at the Zach Theater.



The movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Ariyon Bakare highlights a group of astronauts looking for signs of life on Mars and the cast says they don't think a real life discovery is too far off.



"Nothing is in the form that we think it will be in, but I absolutely think there has to be life on other planets and I know we are sort of headed in that direction," said Gyllenhaal.



"It can't just be us and I hope there is, I want to see something else," Bakare said.



The film takes place on the International Space Station. To make it look like the cast was in a zero gravity setting, they had to learn to act while hanging from suspension wires, a task they say was anything but easy.



"Running into people, hitting people, hitting the scenery, you'd be getting ready for a scene and kind of going, ‘I'm about to get into my emotional part of my moment in the scene,’ and you hear bam, bam, bam, bam, bam and, oh, it's just Jake and he's hit the wall," Bakare said.



A couple of the actors in the movie found more than they expected while working on set.



"Jake and Ryan have a fantastic, I think they call it a bromance," said Ferguson.



"We are friends, that is true, and when two dudes are friends it's like everybody says oh it must be a bromance. It's like their favorite thing to say, but, really, he's a good man, he's a gentleman, he's a good dad, he's a good father, he's a great friend and I'm psyched that he's one of mine," Gyllenhaal said.



"There's me, there's me on my own, just singled out, and they've kind of got this bro-romance. So me and Rebecca, we've got, we’re a pack now, we're like, yeah ....We're better than Jake and Ryan," said Bakare.



While the film really focuses on the discovery of a lifeform known as Calvin, which quickly develops incredible strength and intelligence, the cast hopes audiences find a deeper meaning.



"In the name of research, which is beautiful, we have gradually created our own disaster and I think that is a beautiful mirroring to us and what we're doing down on earth as well," Ferguson said.