RaeLynn donates funds to Texas Children's Hospital

Entertainment

RaeLynn donates funds to Texas Children's Hospital

A famous country music star made her way to Houston on Friday afternoon for more than just a performance. RaeLynn, who was first introduced on "The Voice," visited Texas Children's Hospital to present the very first donation of $10,000 dollars to The RaeLynn Diabetes Fund.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also visited the hospital to meet RaeLynn and present her with a plaque officially declaring March 24 as Raelynn Day for the City of Houston.

The singer is originally from Baytown and went to Texas Children's Hospital for years as a child when she was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12.

"It's something dear to my heart and there are a lot of kids that get really lost in finding out that they have Type 1 diabetes, that they lose their passion to do things and I wanted to show them that it's okay to have Type 1 diabetes and still live your life and have a healthy full life", explains RaeLynn.

"This is a very special day, not just for RaeLynn, but for the fact that she's bringing attention to Type 1 diabetes, helping educate people about it", says Mayor Turner.

RaeLynn also performed a few songs from her new album "Wild Horse" for patients at the hospital. "Wild Horse" was released Friday.