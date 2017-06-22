Bill Cosby planning tour to warn men about sexual assault allegations

Posted: Jun 22 2017 03:46PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:47PM EDT

Just days after a mistrial was declared in his sex assault trial, Bill Cosby is planning a motivational speaking tour — to warn young athletes and even “married men” about the dangers of sex crime allegations.

“Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work,” his spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Wednesday on “Good Day Alabama.”

“We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city [Birmingham] sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball manager Andrea Constand in 2004. Prosecutors have vowed to retry him.

Read more on FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Bill Cosby planning tour to warn men about sexual assault allegations
  • Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced
  • Ron Howard takes helm of Han Solo 'Star Wars' film
  • TMZ: Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep dead at 42
  • 4-year-old passionately sings Disney's 'Moana' song
  • Dr. Dre pledges $10M for Compton High performing arts center
  • Ice Cube receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
  • TMZ: Nick Gordon arrested for battery, kidnapping in Central Florida
  • Adam West, TV's ‘Batman,' dies at 88
  • Kevin reviews 'The Mummy' and 'Megan Leavey'