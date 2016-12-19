Woody Harrelson will make the first live movie

Woody Harrelson will attempt to make history by creating the world's first live-event film. Harrelson will star in the live film along with Willie Nelson.The movie will be shot in London and broadcast live to U.S. theaters.

