Niagara Falls resident calls the police on the wind Dish Nation Niagara Falls resident calls the police on the wind An upstate New York resident actually phoned the cops because the wind was making too much noise. A dispatcher for Niagara Falls police department got the call and immediately radioed officers the following notice.

“All cars be advised, someone called to see if the police could stop the wind from blowing so they could sleep. If any of you guys could do that, could you let me know?”

You can say the caller wanted the police to break wind!