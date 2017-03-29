Adele says goodbye to touring Dish Nation Adele says goodbye to touring Adele is being silenced … by her own self.

During an outdoor concert in New Zealand this weekend, the Grammy goddess revealed she may put a stop to touring.

Um, HELLO!!!!

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” she said as it poured down rain. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.”

She added: “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

But with the kind of money she rakes in from concerts, it’s safe to say touring really is Adele’s bag, wallet, purse, carry-on and suitcase!

Sing girl, SAAAAANNNNGGGG!