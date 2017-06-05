Find out if a robot will take your job!

Posted: Jun 05 2017 01:50PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 01:50PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - Skynet has arrived!

 

With automation and computers getting more and more advanced, a new website can predict the likelihood of your job being replaced by a robot. Power down!

 

The site, entitled simply enough WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com, provides an estimate of the chances of your job going bye-bye via technology.

One example showed that cashiers may want to start searching the classifieds, as they have a 97% chance of being replaced by Optimus Prime.

 

Priests, doctors, and photographers can breathe a sigh of relief, as their data shows their jobs are safe for the time being.

 

While it isn’t 100% accurate, the site helps identify job trends and give people an idea of what the future may hold.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Find out if a robot will take your job!
  • 'Back To The Future' fan gets tix for going 88 mph in DeLorean
  • 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' spent $2 million on snacks
  • Real-life Robocop patrols the mall
  • There is a rat cafe coming to San Francisco
  • Injectable love hormone could make you kinder
  • Bag of moon dust worth $4 million at auction
  • The secret to Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's marriage
  • Snoop Dogg has a 'wild' new gig
  • Zac Efron is not so cool