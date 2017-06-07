Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love

Posted: Jun 07 2017 02:27PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 02:27PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - Captain America has a new hero and it isn’t from the Marvel Universe. Say what?!

 

The franchise’s star Chris Evans took to Twitter to congratulate the box office success of DC’s Wonder Woman.

 

“Wow!!!! HUGE congrats," the 35-year-old wrote after the new blockbuster starring Gal Gadot earned over $103 million this weekend.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the blockbuster also notched the biggest opening box office for a movie directed by a woman. Queen!

 

Now we just need Gal and Chris to get into their costumes for an on-screen match-up.

 

Make it happen Hollywood!

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
  • There's a museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss
  • Find out if a robot will take your job!
  • 'Back To The Future' fan gets tix for going 88 mph in DeLorean
  • 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' spent $2 million on snacks
  • Real-life Robocop patrols the mall
  • There is a rat cafe coming to San Francisco
  • Injectable love hormone could make you kinder
  • Bag of moon dust worth $4 million at auction
  • The secret to Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's marriage