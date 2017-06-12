Paula Abdul says touring is a 'cold-hearted snake'

- Paula Abdul says her new tour is brutal!

The former American Idol judge is on the road for the first time in 25 years and it’s taking a toll.

“I’m having lots of talks with my body like, ‘We gotta do this,’” she told Closer Weekly. “It’s not easy and the older you get… well, I’m doing stuff I did 28 years ago, so it’s kind of nuts.”

The 54-year-old is in the midst of the Total Package Tour alongside New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men. That sound you hear is your 14-year-old self screaming!

The three acts will hit 49 cities singing their plethora of the '80s and ’90s hits this summer.

And while the pop diva may find touring harder now, fans won’t notice as she’s been killing it on stage.

Paula will always be forever our girl!