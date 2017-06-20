Hanson says Justin Bieber's music is like an STD

Posted: Jun 20 2017 01:56PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 01:56PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - MmmSHADE!

 

The Hanson brothers are not here for Justin Bieber or his music.

 

The ’90s boy band went on a rampage during an Australian radio interview and called his music “chlamydia of the ear.” BURN!

“Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t now what that was?” one of the brothers said of Bieber’s remix of “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it’s just ear infections. [His songs are] terrible.”

Another brother chimed in adding:

 

“Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks.”

 

Is it too late to say Sorry?! Probably!

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Hanson says Justin Bieber's music is like an STD
  • Polite car horns are now a thing
  • Just call her Lorde Of the Onion Rings
  • Lindsay Lohan is acting up again
  • Miranda Kerr will let you put leeches on her face
  • Paula Abdul says touring is a 'cold-hearted snake'
  • Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, likes to garden in a bikini
  • Rihanna teaches math to children in Africa
  • Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
  • There's a museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss