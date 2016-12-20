Pets getting in on the holiday fun Fox Content Hub Pets getting in on the holiday fun We all celebrate the holidays in different ways. For some it's caroling, cookie baking, or knocking back the ‘nog. And for the particularly joyful and demented, the holiday spirit manifests as a need to dress up pets in ridiculous costumes. These are our favorite outfits...so far.

If you haven’t put up a tree yet this year, may we offer an alternative?

Run, run as fast as you can- you’ll never be cuter than this gingerbread man.

Rudy looks so happy to be a #gingerbreaddog pic.twitter.com/Bt76OUU9GP — Graycci Mane (@_Graytness_) October 26, 2016

Now this is the elf we want on our shelf.

So many “Santa Claws” to choose from:

He sees you when your sleeping, knows when you're awake, and demands food at 4am #santaclaws @danielle_hale_ pic.twitter.com/S2FvTjoDOv — Cortney Prignano (@catney_p) November 8, 2016

Points for Enthusiasm!

Points for Enthusiasm and the most realistic beard:

Obviously Santa can’t go anywhere without his reindeer.

Cats don’t like leashes, but they’re probably fine with reins.

Even this hedgehog is getting in on the action.

Check out the video above to see why THIS year is the year to give a shelter animal for Christmas.