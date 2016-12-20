Pets getting in on the holiday fun

We all celebrate the holidays in different ways. For some it’s caroling, cookie baking, or knocking back the ‘nog. And for the particularly joyful and demented, the holiday spirit manifests as a need to dress up pets in ridiculous costumes. These are our favorite outfits...so far.
If you haven’t put up a tree yet this year, may we offer an alternative?
.@Jesse_Tinsley gallery: #SantaClaws #pet photos with #Santa @SpokesmanReview https://t.co/ThfAkZPUm5 pic.twitter.com/1ZP4RteVmf— SRPhoto (@Spokesman_Photo) November 28, 2016
Run, run as fast as you can- you’ll never be cuter than this gingerbread man.
Rudy looks so happy to be a #gingerbreaddog pic.twitter.com/Bt76OUU9GP— Graycci Mane (@_Graytness_) October 26, 2016
Now this is the elf we want on our shelf.
Justice the Elf Dog #Dog #Elf #Christmas #dogelf #toyratterrier #terrier #toyterrier #ratterrier #christmasdogs pic.twitter.com/6zPqYDGtVq— A. Tom Kokinakos (@ATommyKoko) December 11, 2016
So many “Santa Claws” to choose from:
He sees you when your sleeping, knows when you're awake, and demands food at 4am #santaclaws @danielle_hale_ pic.twitter.com/S2FvTjoDOv— Cortney Prignano (@catney_p) November 8, 2016
She's so cute 😍 #cat #Christmas #catcostume pic.twitter.com/moVs872Nge— Joe (@joeeeyyyP23) December 3, 2016
Points for Enthusiasm!
Ho Ho Ho! It's Kenji Claws! #shibainu #merrychristmas #xmas #hohoho #dogcostume #shibe #shibaken #shiba #melekalikimaka #hawaiidog pic.twitter.com/kZ3F1epSE2— Kenji the Shiba (@KenjitheShiba) December 5, 2016
Points for Enthusiasm and the most realistic beard:
#christmas #olddog #jackrussell #smile #santahat #ball #eye #dogclothes #dogcostume #twitt… https://t.co/uweQ3Uu2if pic.twitter.com/oKAVG57BAY— B (@KartoonDudez) December 12, 2016
Obviously Santa can’t go anywhere without his reindeer.
Finals procrastination level: dress up Tux 🎄🎅🏽🐶 #bostonterrier #christmascostume #christma… https://t.co/p3tWcTWjFP pic.twitter.com/u5s2FYiiNd— NicoleCaridadRalston (@NCaridadRalston) December 3, 2016
Cats don’t like leashes, but they’re probably fine with reins.
Cozy~ #holiday #reindeer #antlers #catcostume #iphone7plus pic.twitter.com/xrFMsJY8dd— Bo(伯昭) (@bozhao) December 16, 2016
Even this hedgehog is getting in on the action.
A little change: #hedgehog in #christmascostume #toocute! pic.twitter.com/II3xxzm9EK— Linsay Given Black (@babashuh) November 25, 2016
Check out the video above to see why THIS year is the year to give a shelter animal for Christmas.