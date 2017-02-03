Marathon bombing victim engaged to firefighter who saved her Fox Content Hub Marathon bombing victim engaged to firefighter who saved her On the worst day of Roseann Sdoia's life, she met the man she is going to marry. Sdoia was a spectator standing near the finish line at the 2013 Boston Marathon. When the bombs went off, she was hit. She lost her right leg from the knee down.

A firefighter named Mike Materia came to her aid and even rode with her to the hospital. In the days that followed, Materia kept visiting Sdoia in the hospital.

Sdoia told the New York Post, “In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him. She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.’ ”

Her mom’s intuition was right. Sdoia and Materia went on their first date a month later. Last month, with the help of their dog, Sal, Materia proposed to Sdoia. Sal was wearing and engraved dog tag that read, “Mike wants to know...If you’ll marry him.”

Sdoia said yes, and they’re planning to get married in the fall.

Sdoia said, “I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason.”

They also have a book coming out called “Perfect Strangers” which tells the true story about how the marathon bombing changed the lives of four people, for the better.