Basketball team forfeits for team unity

The perfect play of the basketball season didn’t come from the NBA or college hoops. It wasn’t an impossible 3-pointer, or a highlight reel dunk. In fact, it wasn’t a play at all. It was a decision NOT TO PLAY by a team of 5th graders in New Jersey’s Catholic Youth Organization.

Co-ed CYO hoops team defies archdiocese order to kick girls out, forfeits season https://t.co/BuE3j0KX3x pic.twitter.com/qy6VzIeBAZ — NJ.com (@njdotcom) February 12, 2017

When told by the league’s director to remove two girls from the team or forfeit the season, the St. John’s Chargers of Clark, New Jersey voted unanimously to stick together.

Two weeks ago, the team was told that it was a mistake to have been allowed to play as a coed team.

However, the boys and girls had been playing together, as a TEAM, the last four years.

Chants of “Unity!” broke out, and the students’ decision was clear.

The season was done. The playoffs vanished. The referees refused to take the court. The opposing team packed their bags and left. But the St. John’s Chargers played a game amongst themselves. As a team.