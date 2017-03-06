Senior tends slave's grave for over 60 years Fox Content Hub Senior tends slave’s grave for over 60 years Can we be remembered by someone that has never met us? 90-year-old Eleanor Morris Lingo believes so.

For over 60 years, Eleanor has been placing a wreath on a tombstone in Long Island. She never met the person buried there, but she was drawn to it as a young girl while walking by on the way to school.

"I used to read the tombstones, and one day I saw a little stone there that said 'Negro slave lady’. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. There were people of color before we got here,’” Eleanor told FOX 5.

When Eleanor’s mother passed away in 1954, she decided to make a wreath for her mom and the woman whom she refers to as “the little slave lady.”

Eventually Eleanor’s sister spoke to a historian and learned that the grave belonged to a young deaf girl who died in 1810, after she had been abandoned by the British.

“I don’t know if she even knew her family or what. So to me, she joined my family,” Eleanor said.

Now the previously unknown girl has her own special guardian some 100 years after her death.

“To me it means something,” Eleanor said. “I will continue to the day I pass on.”

And when Eleanor is gone one day, her niece has vowed to keep the tradition going. Making sure both women are remembered. Because isn’t that all we really want? Watch the video to see Eleanor make this lovely visit.