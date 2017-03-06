Nursing student saves driver, family repays with kindness Fox Content Hub Nursing student saves driver, family repays with kindness Katelyn Losquardo happened to be driving behind Matt Gault when his car crashed along a Maryland highway. Her training as a nursing assistant kicked in, and her quick thinking prevented him from becoming a paraplegic.

Gault’s father, Chris, told FOX 5, “He did break three vertebrae in the accident. Luckily, it was very slight fractures, but you don’t know what is going to happen. She held him in the C-spine position, which is to keep him from getting paralyzed, so she knew what she was doing.”

But Katelyn was also saved that day.

Katelyn dropped out of high school after both her parents fell ill, and has been struggling to put herself through nursing school since losing them.

To show their gratitude for her actions, Matt’s parents tracked down Katelyn and started a GoFundMe account for her.

The account has already raised $10,000 in just over a month, and her story has already landed her a new job inside a trauma center.

“I honestly don't even know how to react other than a million thanks,” said Losquadro. “I was just on Facebook and I posted a comment wishing them well and hating that Matt is going through this right now being back in the hospital. From just the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank them enough. I really cannot because I don’t have anybody and they really stepped in and showed a tremendous amount of support and I could not be more thankful. All I can do is get my degree and show them I was worth the effort. I look forward to saving more lives. That is what I want to do.”

And her new fans will be pulling for her every step of the way.

“We want to basically kind of adopt her and make her part of our family,” said Matt’s mother, Robyn.

Whether it was fate or chance that set things in motion, it was the kindness -- of Katelyn and the Gaults-- that brought this new family together. Watch the video to see this kindness come full circle.