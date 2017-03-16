Airline offers free upgrades -- if you're nice Fox Content Hub Airline offers free upgrades -- if you’re nice Looking for a free upgrade on your next flight? For the UK airline Monarch, it's now official: being nice pays off.

For the next year, if you travel with the airline, you could get bumped up to first class just for being polite. The airline is hoping to promote “traditional values of chivalry, courtesy and respect.”

Of course, they can’t upgrade everyone who’s nice -- customer service staff are only allowed to give away a certain amount of upgrades and priority check-ins each week. So instead of competing for overhead storage space, travelers will be competing to out-kind each other during booking.

Nils Christy, chief operating officer at Monarch, added “Everyone benefits from niceness. Planes depart more punctually, staff and customers are happier, and it improves the traveling experience for everyone.”

It’s an excellent point. Being kind to people is its own reward -- but we’ll still take the extra leg room if they offer.