Robot cop to join Dubai Police Force in May

If you're a fan of the film Robocop, it might be time to move to Dubai. That's because the first robot cop will join the city's police force in May. The announcement was made during a presentation at the 11 Best Police Practices Forum held in Dubai.

The Dubai Media Office recently tweeted a picture of their future force, and officials plan on having 25 percent of the city’s police consist of robots by 2030.

.@Telegraph: The first robot police officer will be on patrol in #Dubai by May this year according to @DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/mn9Zugqytq — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 20, 2017

Others on social media have been sharing pictures of the new cadets too.

But these robots won’t be anything close to Robocop. In the film, the cyborg single-handedly took down a syndicate of corruption and violence. No, even robots have to learn that real life is nothing like an 80s action movie. Instead, they’ll do what robots do best - the boring things humans don’t want to do.

As reported by The Telegraph, the robots can salute and shake hands, and can also be used by members of the public to pay traffic fines and submit paperwork through the touchscreen on its chest.

But officials have a vision to make Dubai one of the safest and most secure cities in the world, and they view the robot cops as the start.

Brigadier Khlaid Nasser Al Razouqi told Gulf News, “We are looking to make everything smart in Dubai Police. By 2030, we will have the first smart police station which won’t require human employees.”

If that’s the case, when will the “thin blue line” become the “binary line” in other cities across the globe? Mankind may soon be taking orders from computers instead of giving them. It could be the law.