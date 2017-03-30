Spiders could eat all humans on Earth in one year, research shows Fox Content Hub Spiders could eat all humans on Earth in one year, research shows If they wanted to, spiders could eat every person on Earth in less than a year, according to a new report by European researchers.

If they wanted to, spiders could eat every person on Earth in less than a year, according to a new report by European researchers.

Two biologists, Martin Nyffeler and Klaus Birkhofer recently published research that found that spiders eat a combined 400 million to 800 million tons of prey a year.

Here’s the official report.

The combined weight of every human on Earth is estimated at 287 million tons, so that means that spiders could eat the entire human race in a single year and still be hungry.

They also want you to know that the Titanic weighed 52,000 tons. By comparison, there are so many spiders, they would weigh 25 million tons combined, or roughly 478 Titanics.

Spiders shockingly eat 10 percent of their body weight every single day. If humans did that, a 200 pound man would eat 20 pounds of meat a day.

Luckily for us, spiders mostly eat insects, with the larger spiders occasionally eating lizards or birds or even mice. Here’s some good life advice: never search “Australia” and “spider” on YouTube.

Do not click this.

Now please excuse me, I have to go and buy new pajamas. And by pajamas, I mean the Hurt Locker suit.