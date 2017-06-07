Men search for fill-in "BBQ dad" for Father's Day

Some young men in Spokane, Washington who live far away from their own fathers have placed an ad on Craigslist looking for a fill-in dad. The headline reads, “NEEDED: Generic Father for Backyard BBQ.”

The ad says, “while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of BBQ Dad. We can’t pay you in money, BUT we can give you all the food and cold beer your heart desires.”

The job duties are as follows:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)

Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, and Champ

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, and Jimmy Buffett

The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day

*Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.

Dads, the BBQ party is set for the day before Father’s Day so you can easily play the hero while still spending Father’s Day with your real family.

Their Craigslist post has since been flagged, though, so you may just have to follow your nose to the barbeque if you’d like to apply.