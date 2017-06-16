Erendira Wallenda breaks record, dangling by her teeth over Niagara Falls

On June 15, 2012, daredevil Nik Wallenda made headlines walking a tight rope over Niagara Falls. To celebrate the 5-year anniversary, Nik’s wife Erendira just one-upped him.

The 36-year-old mother of three successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls. She was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet above the water. She even broke a height record her husband set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Missouri.

It’s a creative and complicated record to break. But one has to acknowledge an unspoken hero in all these feats: the Wallenda’s family dentist.