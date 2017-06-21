Google just made your job search much easier

Posted: Jun 21 2017 11:01PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 11:01PM EDT

Job hunting can be a daunting challenge for many people.  In an effort to make the job search easier, Google has powered up its search engine to provide more information about job openings. The search engine will now provide more detailed information about vacant job positions, allowing job seekers to instantly see listings from job recruiting sites. 

This represents the next step in the Google for Jobs initiative that uses machine learning to provide people with smarter job recommendations and search facilities.

 

Users can now receive in-depth results from a multitude of sources which include heavyweights such as LinkedIn, Monster, Glassdoor and Facebook directly from Google's main page.

