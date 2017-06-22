‘Beer Yoga' is now a thing in London

Posted: Jun 22 2017 08:03PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 08:03PM EDT

LONDON -

“Beer Yoga” is here, and you can now sip on an ice cold beer at a Vinyasa Yoga class in London. The class is hosted by Funzing UK in a traditional English pub.

Funzing claims the class is one of a kind because it "complements the joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga."

"It adds a little bit more extra relaxation because a lot of people tend to be very tense when they come,” one yoga professor said. “Especially their first time." 

"The goal is to make people stress-free, relaxed, happy, and if this means that you would have to incorporate beer I think that's perfectly fine and I think that's encouraged."  

 

A one hour class costs £12, or 15 US dollars, and it includes a mat and a beer.  

