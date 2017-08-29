German supermarket removes non-German products to highlight diversity

Recently, a German supermarket showed what their store would look like if some people had their way. Edeka in Hamburg made a statement against racism and celebrated diversity by removing all products made outside Germany.

The usual fully-stocked shelves were barren, and Twitter and Facebook posts containing photos of the stunt have gone viral.

Gone were olives from Greece, cheese from France, and curries from India. Instead customers were greeted with signs that read: “This shelf is pretty boring without diversity,” “Our range now knows borders,” "This is how empty a shelf is without foreigners," and "We will be poorer without diversity."

The stunt was greeted by mixed reactions from the German public, and immigration remains a hot topic going into the country’s federal elections next month.

A spokesperson for Edeka told The Independent, “Only together with products from other countries it is possible to create the unique variety, that our consumers value. We are pleased that our campaign caused so many positive reactions.”

It’s expected that a larger campaign from Edeka will follow this move. Since it’s the largest supermarket chain in the country, some Germans better get used to schnitzel for the time being.

Watch the video to see what shelves without diversity look like.