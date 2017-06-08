Naked man damaged patrol car, deputies say

- Marion County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a man after he was spotted walking down a busy roadway, naked.

Andrew Humphries, 18, was taken into custody on several criminal mischief charges. Deputies said he also ripped a door handle off a vehicle parked at the MCSO South Multi-District Office and caused severe damage to a patrol vehicle door.

Humphries had left the scene of a vehicle accident and was walking down South U.S. Highway 441 naked when deputies made contact with him.

Due to his erratic behavior, Humphries was placed in handcuffs and secured in the back of a patrol car. According to deputies, Humphries then began kicking the rear passenger door of the patrol car and pulling on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage.

Humphries is charged with one count of felony criminal mischief- property damage of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a separate investigation into a vehicle crash in which Humphries was involved.