Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital

Posted: Jun 19 2017 12:27PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 12:27PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX46 WJZY) - A Charlotte mother has been charged with attempted murder after trying to suffocate her one-year-old son with a pillow while he was in the hospital, police say.

Officers were called to Levine Children’s Hospital about 2 a.m. in reference to child abuse. Upon arrival, officers were told that Maggie Dixon, 32, had been alone in the hospital room with her son when hospital staff were alerted to issues with the child’s vital signs and breathing patterns.

The staff members say they checked the room’s video surveillance to determine what may have happened to the baby and saw his mother attempting to suffocate him with a pillow.

Dixon was immediately taken into custody. She has since been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of child abuse.

Dixon remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The child is still in the care of Levine Children’s Hospital where other family members are, according to CMPD. The Department of Social Services is also investigating the incident. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital
  • Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings over protesters at Knoxville Pride
  • Man charged with murder of Muslim teen; not being investigated as hate crime
  • Fake news protest held at CNN
  • Cosby faces 2nd sex assault trial after judge declares mistrial
  • Meat, poultry lard products recalled due to possible processing deviation
  • 35-pound tabby cat gets new home
  • Police: Mom who left child at airport found
  • Scalise shooter had list of Republican lawmakers' names
  • Tenn. man shares firsthand account of the arrest of GA prison escapees