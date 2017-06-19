Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings over protesters at Knoxville Pride

- The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington decided to “battle” protesters at Knoxville Pride with the power of song.

The choir performed at the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee early Saturday afternoon during its Southern Equality Tour.

As the group was departing Knoxville Pride, they noticed shouting protesters with signs denouncing the event.

The choir formed a circle around the protesters and broke into song.

The video was posted to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Facebook page and has since been shared more than 1,500 times.