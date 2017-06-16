35-pound tabby cat gets new home

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 16 2017 09:01PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 09:01PM EDT

WASHINGTON - There is great news for a 6-year-old cat who gained huge attention for its weight and need for a new home.

On Thursday, the Humane Rescue Alliance introduced us to Symba, a 35-pound tabby who was put up for adoption.

In just one day, Symba has finally found a new loving family to give him a home where they will work to help him lose the excess weight and provide him with a healthier lifestyle.

Symba was brought to the Humane Rescue Alliance last week after his previous owner was moved to an assisted living center.

The Washington D.C. animal shelter posted video of Symba meeting his new family on Friday.

“We’re talking about putting his food on the other side of the room so he’s got to kind of work just a little bit to get his food and then take it from there,” one of his new owners said. “It’s kind of new territory for us. Our other two cats are normal sized.”

Best of wishes to you, Symba, on your new home and we're rooting for you on your weight loss journey!  

