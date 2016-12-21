Furniture store fire in New Jersey News Furniture store fire in New Jersey A huge fire destroyed a furniture store in Union City, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning. It was consuming the Discount Kennedy Furniture and Bedding store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near 14th Street.

- A huge fire destroyed a furniture store in Union City, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning. It was consuming the Discount Kennedy Furniture and Bedding store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near 14th Street.

Flames were seen going through the roof and smoke was visible for miles.

Firefighters responded to the fire. Their response had gone to three alarms by noon. The fire is under control but firefighter stayed on the scene to extinguish hot spots. One firefighter was hurt.

New York City officials sent out an alert that residents in the city could see or smell smoke from the fire since it was taking place just west of the city, across the Hudson River.

Note: Fire officials say the business is in Union City despite it having a North Bergen mailing address.