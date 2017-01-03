Woman walked on leash missing from Staten Island

Anna Teshu, 23, was reported missing on Tuesday but has not been seen since Christmas Eve at her mother's home.

- A woman from Staten Island who shot to social media infamy for photos of her being walked on a leash by her fiance is missing. According to the NYPD, Anna Teshu, 23, was reported missing on Tuesday but has not been seen since leaving her mother's home on Hillman Ave. on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Teschu was seen in photos and a video posted online walking on all-fours at the Staten Island Mall and then later drinking from a fountain.

Welcome To The #StatenIsland #Mall!.. 😳😩👉🏽🐺#WeGottaDoBetter #HesARealG #SheWasBarking #ShesARealRideOrDieTho #ImJusySaying #WoofWoof A photo posted by Victor King Productions™ (@victorkingnyc) on May 16, 2015 at 4:35pm PDT

One-half of Staten Island's "leash couple," 23-year-old Anna Teshu, has been missing since Christmas Eve https://t.co/ilEy42BB5I pic.twitter.com/vdX9asRHts — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 3, 2017

At the time the photo and video went viral, Nathan Riley told the NY Daily News that the leash was a way of showing their bond to one another.

"The collar is like a ring for most couples. They use rings, we have a collar," said Riley.

The "puppy play" reportedly "felt right" to Riley. He said more traditional relationships were "a little off and unnatural."

Weeks after the photo and video went viral, Teshu was arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving the couple's dog in a hot car where it died.

She was found mentally unfit to stand trial, reported the Daily Mail.

Teschu is described as 5'4" tall. about 140 lbs., with brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Teschu is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.