Obama's Hawaii vacation home is up for rent

Each year, the President's vacation choice has been the once sleepy area of Kailua Bay on the windward side of the island. (Photo courtesy of TopTenRealEstate.com )

- Have you ever wanted to vacation like the Obamas? Well, now you can.

The privately owned estate in Kailua Bay, HI, where the Obamas spent holidays from 2008 through 2011, is available for rent—starting at a wallet-busting $3,500 per night.

According to toptenrealestatedeals.com, "the President and his family's location of choice has been the once sleepy area of Kailua Bay on the windward side of the island. From 2008 to 2011, the home they rented was Plantation Estate at Paradise Point, located on a jut of land at the far end of the long crescent of Kailua beach."

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Hawaii Plantation Estate includes all of the luxuries anyone could dream of.

"These Kailua Bay open-air-style estate homes on dead-end roads with few other homes include the 6,000-square-foot Plantation Estate home with lagoon-style pool, several waterfalls and lanais, native Hawaiian plants and coconut trees, and an outside wet bar - all behind a seven foot lava wall," toptenrealestatedeals.com writes.

Several golf courses are nearby, including the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course where President Obama likes to tee off.

