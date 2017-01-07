Take me out to the ball game: Cubs fans lining for spring training tickets News Take me out to the ball game: Cubs fans lining for spring training tickets As they say, the early bird gets the worm, and Chicago Cubs fans did not miss a beat. Spring training is right around the corner, which made fans of baseball line up for tickets.

- As they say, the early bird gets the worm, and Chicago Cubs fans did not miss a beat.

Spring training is right around the corner, which made fans of baseball line up for tickets.

"I've never seen the line that long," said Carla Boyles, Cubs fan.

However, the only difference between last year and now is the fact that the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year-old curse and won the 2016 World Series.

Cubs spring training tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and most fans were lined before sunrise, adorned in blue Cubs t-shirts and other memoribilia.

At the end of the day, fans say it's more than just seeing your favorite players, but also enjoying the fellow baseball fans surrounding you.

