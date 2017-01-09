Man, 75, critical after dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJTP

- The New Jersey Turnpike was closed in both directions after police say flying debris caused a crash in Salem County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 6 around 7:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Police say a 50-pound dumbbell struck the windshield of a car, injuring a 75-year-old man

The victim was flown to Cozier Chester Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating how the dumbbell hit the windshield of the car.

The turnpike was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, but has since reopened.