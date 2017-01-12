Police: Man pours gas on estranged wife, stepson before setting house on fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Edgard Fuentes News Police: Man burned estranged wife, stepson in house fire Palm Bay Police have arrested a man they say set his estranged wife and her son on fire, before the house went up in flames.

- Palm Bay Police have arrested a man they say set his estranged wife and her son on fire, before the house went up in flames.

Police say Edgard Fuentes, 64, went to the home early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight. He reportedly poured gasoline throughout the house and started a fire that seriously burned his estranged wife, Daisy Tapia, 61, and his stepson, Erik Montes, 32. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they both died.

Police say Fuentes faces murder, arson and burglary charges.